matrix add for filters
Add a matrix or scalar to a matrix.
Signature
> matrix add {flags} (other)
Flags
--broadcast, -b: Enable broadcasting to allow compatible shapes
Parameters
other: The other matrix or scalar to add.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|matrix
|matrix
Examples
Add a scalar to a matrix
> matrix zeros 2 2 | matrix add 5 | matrix into-nu | to nuon
[[5.0, 5.0], [5.0, 5.0]]
Add two matrices element-wise
> matrix identity 2 | matrix add (matrix identity 2) | matrix into-nu | to nuon
[[2.0, 0.0], [0.0, 2.0]]
Add with broadcasting a row vector
> matrix zeros 2 3 | matrix add --broadcast ([[1.0 2.0 3.0]] | into matrix) | matrix into-nu | to nuon
[[1.0, 2.0, 3.0], [1.0, 2.0, 3.0]]