matrix into-nu for conversions

Convert a matrix to a nushell table (list of lists by default).

> matrix into-nu {flags}

--as-records, -r : Output as a list of records with auto-generated column names

input output matrix table

Convert an identity matrix to a nushell table

> matrix identity 2 | matrix into-nu | to nuon [[ 1.0 , 0.0 ], [ 0.0 , 1.0 ]]

Convert a matrix to records