matrix into-nu for conversions
Convert a matrix to a nushell table (list of lists by default).
Signature
> matrix into-nu {flags}
Flags
--as-records, -r: Output as a list of records with auto-generated column names
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|matrix
|table
Examples
Convert an identity matrix to a nushell table
> matrix identity 2 | matrix into-nu | to nuon
[[1.0, 0.0], [0.0, 1.0]]
Convert a matrix to records
> matrix identity 2 | matrix into-nu --as-records | to nuon
[["col0", "col1"]; [1.0, 0.0], [0.0, 1.0]]