matrix map for filters
Apply a closure to each element of a matrix and return a new matrix.
Signature
> matrix map {flags} (closure)
Parameters
closure: The closure to apply to each element.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|matrix
|matrix
Examples
Double each element in a matrix
> [[1 2] [3 4]] | into matrix | matrix map {|e| $e * 2} | matrix into-nu | to nuon
[[2.0, 4.0], [6.0, 8.0]]
Add 10 to each element of an identity matrix
> matrix identity 2 | matrix map {|e| $e + 10} | matrix into-nu | to nuon
[[11.0, 10.0], [10.0, 11.0]]