matrix map for filters

Apply a closure to each element of a matrix and return a new matrix.

> matrix map {flags} (closure)

closure : The closure to apply to each element.

input output matrix matrix

Double each element in a matrix

> [[ 1 2 ] [ 3 4 ]] | into matrix | matrix map {| e | $e * 2 } | matrix into-nu | to nuon [[ 2.0 , 4.0 ], [ 6.0 , 8.0 ]]

Add 10 to each element of an identity matrix