matrix max for filters
Find the maximum value in a matrix, or max along an axis.
Signature
> matrix max {flags}
Flags
--axis, -a {int}: The axis to find the max along (0-based).
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|matrix
|float
|matrix
|matrix
Examples
Find the maximum element in a matrix
> [[1 2] [3 4]] | into matrix | matrix max
4.0
Find max along rows (axis 0)
> [[1 2] [3 4]] | into matrix | matrix max --axis 0 | matrix into-nu | to nuon
[[3.0, 4.0]]
Find max along columns (axis 1)
> [[1 2] [3 4]] | into matrix | matrix max --axis 1 | matrix into-nu | to nuon
[[2.0, 4.0]]