matrix max for filters

Find the maximum value in a matrix, or max along an axis.

Signature

> matrix max {flags}

Flags

  • --axis, -a {int}: The axis to find the max along (0-based).

Input/output types:

inputoutput
matrixfloat
matrixmatrix

Examples

Find the maximum element in a matrix

> [[1 2] [3 4]] | into matrix | matrix max
4.0

Find max along rows (axis 0)

> [[1 2] [3 4]] | into matrix | matrix max --axis 0 | matrix into-nu | to nuon
[[3.0, 4.0]]

Find max along columns (axis 1)

> [[1 2] [3 4]] | into matrix | matrix max --axis 1 | matrix into-nu | to nuon
[[2.0, 4.0]]