matrix max for filters

Find the maximum value in a matrix, or max along an axis.

> matrix max {flags}

--axis, -a {int} : The axis to find the max along (0-based).

input output matrix float matrix matrix

Find the maximum element in a matrix

> [[ 1 2 ] [ 3 4 ]] | into matrix | matrix max 4.0

Find max along rows (axis 0)

> [[ 1 2 ] [ 3 4 ]] | into matrix | matrix max -- axis 0 | matrix into-nu | to nuon [[ 3.0 , 4.0 ]]

Find max along columns (axis 1)