matrix multiply for filters

Multiply two matrices using dot product.

> matrix multiply {flags} (other) ...rest

--swap, -s : Swap the left and right operands.

: Swap the left and right operands. --multall, -a : Multiply the input matrix with all matrices given as arguments, chaining them left to right (e.g., $a | matrix multiply --multall $b $c multiplies all three together).

other : The other matrix to multiply with.

: The other matrix to multiply with. ...rest : Additional matrices for chained multiplication (requires --multall).

input output matrix matrix

Multiply two 2x2 matrices

> [[ 1 2 ] [ 3 4 ]] | into matrix | matrix multiply ([[ 1 0 ] [ 0 1 ]] | into matrix ) | matrix into-nu | to nuon [[ 1.0 , 2.0 ], [ 3.0 , 4.0 ]]

Multiply a matrix by its inverse gives identity

> matrix identity 2 | matrix multiply ( matrix identity 2 ) | matrix into-nu | to nuon [[ 1.0 , 0.0 ], [ 0.0 , 1.0 ]]

Swap operands with --swap

> [[ 1 2 ] [ 3 4 ]] | into matrix | matrix multiply -- swap ([[ 0 1 ] [ 1 0 ]] | into matrix ) | matrix into-nu | to nuon [[ 3.0 , 4.0 ], [ 1.0 , 2.0 ]]

Chain-multiply three matrices with --multall