matrix multiply for filters
Multiply two matrices using dot product.
Signature
> matrix multiply {flags} (other) ...rest
Flags
--swap, -s: Swap the left and right operands.
--multall, -a: Multiply the input matrix with all matrices given as arguments, chaining them left to right (e.g.,
$a | matrix multiply --multall $b $cmultiplies all three together).
Parameters
other: The other matrix to multiply with.
...rest: Additional matrices for chained multiplication (requires --multall).
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|matrix
|matrix
Examples
Multiply two 2x2 matrices
> [[1 2] [3 4]] | into matrix | matrix multiply ([[1 0] [0 1]] | into matrix) | matrix into-nu | to nuon
[[1.0, 2.0], [3.0, 4.0]]
Multiply a matrix by its inverse gives identity
> matrix identity 2 | matrix multiply (matrix identity 2) | matrix into-nu | to nuon
[[1.0, 0.0], [0.0, 1.0]]
Swap operands with --swap
> [[1 2] [3 4]] | into matrix | matrix multiply --swap ([[0 1] [1 0]] | into matrix) | matrix into-nu | to nuon
[[3.0, 4.0], [1.0, 2.0]]
Chain-multiply three matrices with --multall
> matrix identity 2 | matrix multiply --multall ([[2 0] [0 2]] | into matrix) ([[3 0] [0 3]] | into matrix) | matrix into-nu | to nuon
[[6.0, 0.0], [0.0, 6.0]]