matrix reduce for filters

Reduce all elements of a matrix to a single value.

> matrix reduce {flags} (closure)

--fold, -f {any} : The initial value for the accumulator

closure : Reducing function. Arguments are the current element, then the accumulator (same order as reduce ).

input output matrix any

Sum all elements of a 2x2 matrix

> [[ 1 2 ] [ 3 4 ]] | into matrix | matrix reduce -- fold 0.0 {| e , acc | $acc + $e } 10.0

Product of all elements in a matrix

> [[ 1 2 ] [ 3 4 ]] | into matrix | matrix reduce -- fold 1.0 {| e , acc | $acc * $e } 24.0

Sum without an initial value (uses first element as starting accumulator)