matrix reshape for filters

Change the dimensions of a matrix.

Signature

> matrix reshape {flags} (dimensions) ...rest

Flags

  • --flatten, -f: Flatten the matrix to a 1D vector

Parameters

  • dimensions: The new dimensions (e.g., 2 3 for a 2x3 matrix). Required unless --flatten is used.
  • ...rest: Additional dimensions for n-dimensional reshaping.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
matrixmatrix

Examples

Reshape a 1x6 matrix to 2x3

> [[1 2 3 4 5 6]] | into matrix | matrix reshape 2 3 | matrix into-nu | to nuon
[[1.0, 2.0, 3.0], [4.0, 5.0, 6.0]]

Flatten a 2x2 matrix to 1D

> matrix identity 2 | matrix reshape --flatten | matrix into-nu | to nuon
[[1.0, 0.0, 0.0, 1.0]]