matrix set-col for filters
Replace a column in a 2D matrix.
Signature
> matrix set-col {flags} (index) (replacement)
Parameters
index: The column index to replace (0-based).
replacement: The new column values as a list of numbers.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|matrix
|matrix
Examples
Replace the first column of a 2x3 matrix
> matrix zeros 2 3 | matrix set-col 0 [1.0 2.0] | matrix into-nu | to nuon
[[1.0, 0.0, 0.0], [2.0, 0.0, 0.0]]
Replace the second column of a 2x2 matrix
> matrix zeros 2 2 | matrix set-col 1 [4.0 5.0] | matrix into-nu | to nuon
[[0.0, 4.0], [0.0, 5.0]]