matrix set-col for filters

Replace a column in a 2D matrix.

> matrix set-col {flags} (index) (replacement)

index : The column index to replace (0-based).

: The column index to replace (0-based). replacement : The new column values as a list of numbers.

input output matrix matrix

Replace the first column of a 2x3 matrix

> matrix zeros 2 3 | matrix set-col 0 [ 1.0 2.0 ] | matrix into-nu | to nuon [[ 1.0 , 0.0 , 0.0 ], [ 2.0 , 0.0 , 0.0 ]]

Replace the second column of a 2x2 matrix