matrix set-row for filters

Replace a row in a matrix.

> matrix set-row {flags} (index) (replacement)

index : The row index to replace (0-based).

: The row index to replace (0-based). replacement : The new row values as a list of numbers.

input output matrix matrix

Replace the first row of a 2x3 matrix

> matrix zeros 2 3 | matrix set-row 0 [ 1.0 2.0 3.0 ] | matrix into-nu | to nuon [[ 1.0 , 2.0 , 3.0 ], [ 0.0 , 0.0 , 0.0 ]]

Replace the second row of a 2x2 matrix