matrix set-row for filters
Replace a row in a matrix.
Signature
> matrix set-row {flags} (index) (replacement)
Parameters
index: The row index to replace (0-based).
replacement: The new row values as a list of numbers.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|matrix
|matrix
Examples
Replace the first row of a 2x3 matrix
> matrix zeros 2 3 | matrix set-row 0 [1.0 2.0 3.0] | matrix into-nu | to nuon
[[1.0, 2.0, 3.0], [0.0, 0.0, 0.0]]
Replace the second row of a 2x2 matrix
> matrix zeros 2 2 | matrix set-row 1 [4.0 5.0] | matrix into-nu | to nuon
[[0.0, 0.0], [4.0, 5.0]]