matrix subtract for filters

Subtract a matrix or scalar from a matrix.

Signature

> matrix subtract {flags} (other)

Flags

  • --broadcast, -b: Enable broadcasting to allow compatible shapes

Parameters

  • other: The other matrix or scalar to subtract.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
matrixmatrix

Examples

Subtract a scalar from a matrix

> matrix zeros 2 2 | matrix add 5 | matrix subtract 2 | matrix into-nu | to nuon
[[3.0, 3.0], [3.0, 3.0]]

Subtract two matrices element-wise

> matrix identity 2 | matrix add 5 | matrix subtract (matrix identity 2) | matrix into-nu | to nuon
[[5.0, 5.0], [5.0, 5.0]]

Subtract with broadcasting a row vector

> matrix zeros 2 3 | matrix add 5 | matrix subtract --broadcast ([[1.0 2.0 3.0]] | into matrix) | matrix into-nu | to nuon
[[4.0, 3.0, 2.0], [4.0, 3.0, 2.0]]