matrix transpose for filters

Transpose a matrix (swap rows and columns). For n-dimensional arrays, reverses all axes.

> matrix transpose {flags}

input output matrix matrix

Transpose a 2x3 matrix to a 3x2 matrix

> [[ 1 2 3 ] [ 4 5 6 ]] | into matrix | matrix transpose | matrix into-nu | to nuon [[ 1.0 , 4.0 ], [ 2.0 , 5.0 ], [ 3.0 , 6.0 ]]

Transpose an identity matrix (result is the same)