matrix transpose for filters
Transpose a matrix (swap rows and columns). For n-dimensional arrays, reverses all axes.
Signature
> matrix transpose {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|matrix
|matrix
Examples
Transpose a 2x3 matrix to a 3x2 matrix
> [[1 2 3] [4 5 6]] | into matrix | matrix transpose | matrix into-nu | to nuon
[[1.0, 4.0], [2.0, 5.0], [3.0, 6.0]]
Transpose an identity matrix (result is the same)
> matrix identity 2 | matrix transpose | matrix into-nu | to nuon
[[1.0, 0.0], [0.0, 1.0]]