matrix zeros for filters
Create a matrix filled with zeros.
Signature
> matrix zeros {flags} (dimensions) ...rest
Parameters
dimensions: The dimensions of the zero matrix (e.g., 3 4 for a 3x4 matrix).
...rest: Additional dimensions for n-dimensional arrays.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|matrix
Examples
Create a 3x4 matrix of zeros
> matrix zeros 3 4 | matrix into-nu | to nuon
[[0.0, 0.0, 0.0, 0.0], [0.0, 0.0, 0.0, 0.0], [0.0, 0.0, 0.0, 0.0]]
Create a 2x2 matrix of zeros
> matrix zeros 2 2 | matrix into-nu | to nuon
[[0.0, 0.0], [0.0, 0.0]]