metadata access for debug
Access the metadata for the input stream within a closure.
Signature
> metadata access {flags} (closure)
Parameters
closure: The closure to run with metadata access.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|any
|any
Examples
Access metadata and data from a stream together
> {foo: bar} | to json --raw | metadata access {|meta| {in: $in, content: $meta.content_type}}
╭─────────┬──────────────────╮
│ in │ {"foo":"bar"} │
│ content │ application/json │
╰─────────┴──────────────────╯