metadata access for debug

Access the metadata for the input stream within a closure.

Signature

> metadata access {flags} (closure)

Parameters

  • closure: The closure to run with metadata access.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
anyany

Examples

Access metadata and data from a stream together

> {foo: bar} | to json --raw | metadata access {|meta| {in: $in, content: $meta.content_type}}
╭─────────┬──────────────────╮
 in {"foo":"bar"}    
 content application/json
╰─────────┴──────────────────╯