mktemp for filesystem

Create temporary files or directories using uutils/coreutils mktemp.

> mktemp {flags} (template)

--suffix {string} : Append suffix to template; must not contain a slash.

: Append suffix to template; must not contain a slash. --tmpdir-path, -p {path} : Interpret TEMPLATE relative to tmpdir-path. If tmpdir-path is not set use $TMPDIR

: Interpret TEMPLATE relative to tmpdir-path. If tmpdir-path is not set use $TMPDIR --tmpdir, -t : Interpret TEMPLATE relative to the system temporary directory.

: Interpret TEMPLATE relative to the system temporary directory. --directory, -d : Create a directory instead of a file.

template : Optional pattern from which the name of the file or directory is derived. Must contain at least three 'X's in last component.

input output nothing string

Make a temporary file with the given suffix in the current working directory.

> mktemp -- suffix .txt <WORKING_DIR>/tmp.lekjbhelyx.txt

Make a temporary file named testfile.XXX with the 'X's as random characters in the current working directory.

> mktemp testfile.XXX <WORKING_DIR>/testfile.4kh

Make a temporary file with a template in the system temp directory.

> mktemp - t testfile.XXX /tmp/testfile.4kh

Make a temporary directory with randomly generated name in the temporary directory.