mut for core

Create a mutable variable and give it a value.

Signature

> mut {flags} (var_name) (initial_value)

Parameters

  • var_name: Variable name.
  • initial_value: Equals sign followed by value.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
anynothing

Examples

Set a mutable variable to a value, then update it

> mut x = 10; $x = 12

Upsert a value inside a mutable data structure

> mut a = {b:{c:1}}; $a.b.c = 2

Set a mutable variable to the result of an expression

> mut x = 10 + 100

Set a mutable variable based on the condition

> mut x = if false { -1 } else { 1 }

Notes

This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html