mut for core

Create a mutable variable and give it a value.

> mut {flags} (var_name) (initial_value)

var_name : Variable name.

: Variable name. initial_value : Equals sign followed by value.

input output any nothing

Set a mutable variable to a value, then update it

> mut x = 10 ; $x = 12

Upsert a value inside a mutable data structure

> mut a = { b : { c : 1 }}; $a.b.c = 2

Set a mutable variable to the result of an expression

> mut x = 10 + 100

Set a mutable variable based on the condition

> mut x = if false { -1 } else { 1 }

This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html