overlay hide for core
Hide an active overlay.
Signature
> overlay hide {flags} (name)
Flags
--keep-custom, -k: Keep all newly added commands and aliases in the next activated overlay.
--keep-env, -e {list<string>}: List of environment variables to keep in the next activated overlay
Parameters
name: Overlay to hide.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|nothing
Examples
Keep a custom command after hiding the overlay
> module spam { export def foo [] { "foo" } }
overlay use spam
def bar [] { "bar" }
overlay hide spam --keep-custom
bar
Hide an overlay created from a file
> 'export alias f = "foo"' | save spam.nu
overlay use spam.nu
overlay hide spam
Hide the last activated overlay
> module spam { export-env { $env.FOO = "foo" } }
overlay use spam
overlay hide
Keep the current working directory when removing an overlay
> overlay new spam
cd some-dir
overlay hide --keep-env [ PWD ] spam
Notes
This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html