overlay hide for core

Hide an active overlay.

> overlay hide {flags} (name)

--keep-custom, -k : Keep all newly added commands and aliases in the next activated overlay.

: Keep all newly added commands and aliases in the next activated overlay. --keep-env, -e {list<string>} : List of environment variables to keep in the next activated overlay

name : Overlay to hide.

input output nothing nothing

Keep a custom command after hiding the overlay

> module spam { export def foo [] { "foo" } } overlay use spam def bar [] { "bar" } overlay hide spam -- keep-custom bar

Hide an overlay created from a file

> 'export alias f = "foo"' | save spam.nu overlay use spam.nu overlay hide spam

Hide the last activated overlay

> module spam { export-env { $env .FOO = "foo" } } overlay use spam overlay hide

Keep the current working directory when removing an overlay

> overlay new spam cd some-dir overlay hide -- keep-env [ PWD ] spam

This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html