overlay list for core

List all overlays with their active status.

Signature

> overlay list {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingtable<name: string, active: bool>

Examples

List all overlays with their active status

> module spam { export def foo [] { "foo" } }
    overlay use spam
    overlay list
╭───┬──────┬────────╮
 # │ name │ active │
├───┼──────┼────────┤
 0 spam true
╰───┴──────┴────────╯

Get overlay status after hiding

> module spam { export def foo [] { "foo" } }
    overlay use spam
    overlay hide spam
    overlay list | where name == "spam"
╭───┬──────┬────────╮
 # │ name │ active │
├───┼──────┼────────┤
 0 spam false
╰───┴──────┴────────╯

Notes

The overlays are listed in the order they were activated. Hidden overlays are listed first, followed by active overlays listed in the order that they were activated. last command will always give the top active overlay