overlay list for core
List all overlays with their active status.
Signature
> overlay list {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|table<name: string, active: bool>
Examples
List all overlays with their active status
> module spam { export def foo [] { "foo" } }
overlay use spam
overlay list
╭───┬──────┬────────╮
│ # │ name │ active │
├───┼──────┼────────┤
│ 0 │ spam │ true │
╰───┴──────┴────────╯
Get overlay status after hiding
> module spam { export def foo [] { "foo" } }
overlay use spam
overlay hide spam
overlay list | where name == "spam"
╭───┬──────┬────────╮
│ # │ name │ active │
├───┼──────┼────────┤
│ 0 │ spam │ false │
╰───┴──────┴────────╯
Notes
The overlays are listed in the order they were activated. Hidden overlays are listed first, followed by active overlays listed in the order that they were activated.
last command will always give the top active overlay