overlay list for core

> overlay list {flags}

input output nothing table<name: string, active: bool>

List all overlays with their active status

> module spam { export def foo [] { "foo" } } overlay use spam overlay list ╭───┬──────┬────────╮ │ # │ name │ active │ ├───┼──────┼────────┤ │ 0 │ spam │ true │ ╰───┴──────┴────────╯

Get overlay status after hiding

> module spam { export def foo [] { "foo" } } overlay use spam overlay hide spam overlay list | where name == "spam" ╭───┬──────┬────────╮ │ # │ name │ active │ ├───┼──────┼────────┤ │ 0 │ spam │ false │ ╰───┴──────┴────────╯