overlay use for core

Use definitions from a module as an overlay.

Signature

> overlay use {flags} (name) (as)

Flags

  • --prefix, -p: Prepend module name to the imported commands and aliases
  • --reload, -r: If the overlay already exists, reload its definitions and environment.

Parameters

  • name: Module name to use overlay for (null for no-op).
  • as: as keyword followed by a new name.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingnothing

Examples

Create an overlay from a module

> module spam { export def foo [] { "foo" } }
    overlay use spam
    foo

Create an overlay from a module and rename it

> module spam { export def foo [] { "foo" } }
    overlay use spam as spam_new
    foo

Create an overlay with a prefix

> 'export def foo { "foo" }'
    overlay use --prefix spam
    spam foo

Create an overlay from a file

> 'export-env { $env.FOO = "foo" }' | save spam.nu
    overlay use spam.nu
    $env.FOO

Notes

This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html