overlay use for core

Use definitions from a module as an overlay.

> overlay use {flags} (name) (as)

--prefix, -p : Prepend module name to the imported commands and aliases

: Prepend module name to the imported commands and aliases --reload, -r : If the overlay already exists, reload its definitions and environment.

name : Module name to use overlay for ( null for no-op).

: Module name to use overlay for ( for no-op). as : as keyword followed by a new name.

input output nothing nothing

Create an overlay from a module

> module spam { export def foo [] { "foo" } } overlay use spam foo

Create an overlay from a module and rename it

> module spam { export def foo [] { "foo" } } overlay use spam as spam_new foo

Create an overlay with a prefix

> 'export def foo { "foo" }' overlay use -- prefix spam spam foo

Create an overlay from a file

> 'export-env { $env.FOO = "foo" }' | save spam.nu overlay use spam.nu $env .FOO

This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html