overlay use for core
Use definitions from a module as an overlay.
Signature
> overlay use {flags} (name) (as)
Flags
--prefix, -p: Prepend module name to the imported commands and aliases
--reload, -r: If the overlay already exists, reload its definitions and environment.
Parameters
name: Module name to use overlay for (
nullfor no-op).
as:
askeyword followed by a new name.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|nothing
Examples
Create an overlay from a module
> module spam { export def foo [] { "foo" } }
overlay use spam
foo
Create an overlay from a module and rename it
> module spam { export def foo [] { "foo" } }
overlay use spam as spam_new
foo
Create an overlay with a prefix
> 'export def foo { "foo" }'
overlay use --prefix spam
spam foo
Create an overlay from a file
> 'export-env { $env.FOO = "foo" }' | save spam.nu
overlay use spam.nu
$env.FOO
Notes
This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html