path dirname for path
Get the parent directory of a path.
Signature
> path dirname {flags}
Flags
--replace, -r {string}: Return original path with dirname replaced by this string
--num-levels, -n {int}: Number of directories to walk up
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|string
|list<string>
|list<string>
Examples
Get dirname of a path
> '/home/joe/code/test.txt' | path dirname
/home/joe/code
Get dirname of a list of paths
> [ /home/joe/test.txt, /home/doe/test.txt ] | path dirname
╭───┬───────────╮
│ 0 │ /home/joe │
│ 1 │ /home/doe │
╰───┴───────────╯
Walk up two levels
> '/home/joe/code/test.txt' | path dirname --num-levels 2
/home/joe
Replace the part that would be returned with a custom path
> '/home/joe/code/test.txt' | path dirname --num-levels 2 --replace /home/viking
/home/viking/code/test.txt