path dirname for path

Get the parent directory of a path.

> path dirname {flags}

--replace, -r {string} : Return original path with dirname replaced by this string

: Return original path with dirname replaced by this string --num-levels, -n {int} : Number of directories to walk up

input output string string list<string> list<string>

Get dirname of a path

> '/home/joe/code/test.txt' | path dirname /home/joe/code

Get dirname of a list of paths

> [ /home/joe/test.txt , /home/doe/test.txt ] | path dirname ╭───┬───────────╮ │ 0 │ /home/joe │ │ 1 │ /home/doe │ ╰───┴───────────╯

Walk up two levels

> '/home/joe/code/test.txt' | path dirname -- num-levels 2 /home/joe

Replace the part that would be returned with a custom path