path dirname for path

Get the parent directory of a path.

Signature

> path dirname {flags}

Flags

  • --replace, -r {string}: Return original path with dirname replaced by this string
  • --num-levels, -n {int}: Number of directories to walk up

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringstring
list<string>list<string>

Examples

Get dirname of a path

> '/home/joe/code/test.txt' | path dirname
/home/joe/code

Get dirname of a list of paths

> [ /home/joe/test.txt, /home/doe/test.txt ] | path dirname
╭───┬───────────╮
 0 /home/joe
 1 /home/doe
╰───┴───────────╯

Walk up two levels

> '/home/joe/code/test.txt' | path dirname --num-levels 2
/home/joe

Replace the part that would be returned with a custom path

> '/home/joe/code/test.txt' | path dirname --num-levels 2 --replace /home/viking
/home/viking/code/test.txt