path expand for path

Try to expand a path to its absolute form.

Signature

> path expand {flags}

Flags

  • --strict, -s: Throw an error if the path could not be expanded
  • --no-symlink, -n: Do not resolve symbolic links

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringstring
list<string>list<string>

Examples

Expand an absolute path

> '/home/joe/foo/../bar' | path expand
/home/joe/bar

Expand a relative path

> 'foo/../bar' | path expand

Expand a list of paths

> [ /foo/../bar, /foo/../baz ] | path expand
╭───┬──────╮
 0 /bar
 1 /baz
╰───┴──────╯