path expand for path

Try to expand a path to its absolute form.

> path expand {flags}

--strict, -s : Throw an error if the path could not be expanded

: Throw an error if the path could not be expanded --no-symlink, -n : Do not resolve symbolic links

input output string string list<string> list<string>

Expand an absolute path

> '/home/joe/foo/../bar' | path expand /home/joe/bar

Expand a relative path

> 'foo/../bar' | path expand

Expand a list of paths