path expand for path
Try to expand a path to its absolute form.
Signature
> path expand {flags}
Flags
--strict, -s: Throw an error if the path could not be expanded
--no-symlink, -n: Do not resolve symbolic links
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|string
|list<string>
|list<string>
Examples
Expand an absolute path
> '/home/joe/foo/../bar' | path expand
/home/joe/bar
Expand a relative path
> 'foo/../bar' | path expand
Expand a list of paths
> [ /foo/../bar, /foo/../baz ] | path expand
╭───┬──────╮
│ 0 │ /bar │
│ 1 │ /baz │
╰───┴──────╯