path parse for path

Convert a path into structured data.

> path parse {flags}

--extension, -e {string} : Manually supply the extension (without the dot)

input output string record list<string> table

Parse a path

> '/home/viking/spam.txt' | path parse ╭───────────┬──────────────╮ │ parent │ /home/viking │ │ stem │ spam │ │ extension │ txt │ ╰───────────┴──────────────╯

Replace a complex extension

> '/home/viking/spam.tar.gz' | path parse -- extension tar.gz | upsert extension { 'txt' }

Ignore the extension

> '/etc/conf.d' | path parse -- extension '' ╭───────────┬────────╮ │ parent │ /etc │ │ stem │ conf.d │ │ extension │ │ ╰───────────┴────────╯

Parse all paths in a list

> [ /home/viking.d /home/spam.txt ] | path parse ╭───┬────────┬────────┬───────────╮ │ # │ parent │ stem │ extension │ ├───┼────────┼────────┼───────────┤ │ 0 │ /home │ viking │ d │ │ 1 │ /home │ spam │ txt │ ╰───┴────────┴────────┴───────────╯

Each path is split into a table with 'parent', 'stem' and 'extension' fields. On Windows, an extra 'prefix' column is added.