permutations for filters

Generates all permutations of the input list.

Signature

> permutations {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
list<any>list<list<any>>
tabletable

Examples

Generate all permutations

> [1 2 3] | permutations
╭───┬───────────╮
 0 ╭───┬───╮
 0 1
 1 2
 2 3
 ╰───┴───╯
 1 ╭───┬───╮
 0 2
 1 1
 2 3
 ╰───┴───╯
 2 ╭───┬───╮
 0 3
 1 1
 2 2
 ╰───┴───╯
 3 ╭───┬───╮
 0 1
 1 3
 2 2
 ╰───┴───╯
 4 ╭───┬───╮
 0 2
 1 3
 2 1
 ╰───┴───╯
 5 ╭───┬───╮
 0 3
 1 2
 2 1
 ╰───┴───╯
╰───┴───────────╯

Generate permutations of two elements

> [1 2] | permutations
╭───┬───────────╮
 0 ╭───┬───╮
 0 1
 1 2
 ╰───┴───╯
 1 ╭───┬───╮
 0 2
 1 1
 ╰───┴───╯
╰───┴───────────╯

Empty list yields no permutations

> [] | permutations
╭────────────╮
 empty list
╰────────────╯