permutations for filters

Generates all permutations of the input list.

> permutations {flags}

input output list<any> list<list<any>> table table

Generate all permutations

> [ 1 2 3 ] | permutations ╭───┬───────────╮ │ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │ │ │ │ 2 │ 3 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ 1 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 2 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 1 │ │ │ │ │ 2 │ 3 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ 2 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 3 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 1 │ │ │ │ │ 2 │ 2 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ 3 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 3 │ │ │ │ │ 2 │ 2 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ 4 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 2 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 3 │ │ │ │ │ 2 │ 1 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ 5 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 3 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │ │ │ │ 2 │ 1 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ ╰───┴───────────╯

Generate permutations of two elements

> [ 1 2 ] | permutations ╭───┬───────────╮ │ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ 1 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 2 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 1 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ ╰───┴───────────╯

Empty list yields no permutations