plugin rm for plugin
Remove a plugin from the plugin registry file.
Signature
> plugin rm {flags} (name)
Flags
--plugin-config {path}: Use a plugin registry file other than the one set in
$nu.plugin-path
--force, -f: Don't cause an error if the plugin name wasn't found in the file
Parameters
name: The name, or filename, of the plugin to remove.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|nothing
Examples
Remove the installed signatures for the
inc plugin.
> plugin rm inc
Remove the installed signatures for the plugin with the filename
~/.cargo/bin/nu_plugin_inc.
> plugin rm ~/.cargo/bin/nu_plugin_inc
Remove the installed signatures for the
polars plugin from the "polars.msgpackz" plugin registry file.
> plugin rm --plugin-config polars.msgpackz polars
Notes
This does not remove the plugin commands from the current scope or from
plugin list in the current shell. It instead removes the plugin from the plugin registry file (by default,
$nu.plugin-path). The changes will be apparent the next time
nu is launched with that plugin registry file.
This can be useful for removing an invalid plugin signature, if it can't be fixed with
plugin add.