plugin rm for plugin

Remove a plugin from the plugin registry file.

> plugin rm {flags} (name)

--plugin-config {path} : Use a plugin registry file other than the one set in $nu.plugin-path

: Use a plugin registry file other than the one set in --force, -f : Don't cause an error if the plugin name wasn't found in the file

name : The name, or filename, of the plugin to remove.

input output nothing nothing

Remove the installed signatures for the inc plugin.

> plugin rm inc

Remove the installed signatures for the plugin with the filename ~/.cargo/bin/nu_plugin_inc .

> plugin rm ~/.cargo/bin/nu_plugin_inc

Remove the installed signatures for the polars plugin from the "polars.msgpackz" plugin registry file.

> plugin rm -- plugin-config polars.msgpackz polars

This does not remove the plugin commands from the current scope or from plugin list in the current shell. It instead removes the plugin from the plugin registry file (by default, $nu.plugin-path ). The changes will be apparent the next time nu is launched with that plugin registry file.