polars agg-groups for dataframe

Creates an agg_groups expression.

This command requires a plugin

The polars agg-groups command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars agg-groups {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
expressionexpression

Examples

Get the group index of the group by operations.

> [[group value]; [one 94] [one 95] [one 96] [two 97] [two 98] [two 99]]
                | polars into-df
                | polars group-by group
                | polars agg (polars col value | polars agg-groups)
                | polars collect
                | polars sort-by group
╭───┬───────┬───────────╮
 # │ group │  values   │
├───┼───────┼───────────┤
 0 one ╭───┬───╮
 0 0
 1 1
 2 2
 ╰───┴───╯
 1 two ╭───┬───╮
 0 3
 1 4
 2 5
 ╰───┴───╯
╰───┴───────┴───────────╯