polars agg-groups for dataframe
Creates an agg_groups expression.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars agg-groups command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars agg-groups {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|expression
|expression
Examples
Get the group index of the group by operations.
> [[group value]; [one 94] [one 95] [one 96] [two 97] [two 98] [two 99]]
| polars into-df
| polars group-by group
| polars agg (polars col value | polars agg-groups)
| polars collect
| polars sort-by group
╭───┬───────┬───────────╮
│ # │ group │ values │
├───┼───────┼───────────┤
│ 0 │ one │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ │ 0 │ 0 │ │
│ │ │ │ 1 │ 1 │ │
│ │ │ │ 2 │ 2 │ │
│ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ 1 │ two │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ │ 0 │ 3 │ │
│ │ │ │ 1 │ 4 │ │
│ │ │ │ 2 │ 5 │ │
│ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
╰───┴───────┴───────────╯