polars all-false for dataframe
Returns true if all values are false.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars all-false command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars all-false {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Returns true if all values are false
> [false false false] | polars into-df | polars all-false
╭───┬───────────╮
│ # │ all_false │
├───┼───────────┤
│ 0 │ true │
╰───┴───────────╯
Checks the result from a comparison
> let s = ([5 6 2 10] | polars into-df);
let res = ($s > 9);
$res | polars all-false
╭───┬───────────╮
│ # │ all_false │
├───┼───────────┤
│ 0 │ false │
╰───┴───────────╯