polars all-false for dataframe

Returns true if all values are false.

This command requires a plugin

The polars all-false command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars all-false {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe

Examples

Returns true if all values are false

> [false false false] | polars into-df | polars all-false
╭───┬───────────╮
 # │ all_false │
├───┼───────────┤
 0 true
╰───┴───────────╯

Checks the result from a comparison

> let s = ([5 6 2 10] | polars into-df);
    let res = ($s > 9);
    $res | polars all-false
╭───┬───────────╮
 # │ all_false │
├───┼───────────┤
 0 false
╰───┴───────────╯