polars all-true for dataframe

Returns true if all values are true.

This command requires a plugin

The polars all-true command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars all-true {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe

Examples

Returns true if all values are true

> [true true true] | polars into-df | polars all-true
╭───┬──────────╮
 # │ all_true │
├───┼──────────┤
 0 true
╰───┴──────────╯

Checks the result from a comparison

> let s = ([5 6 2 8] | polars into-df);
    let res = ($s > 9);
    $res | polars all-true
╭───┬──────────╮
 # │ all_true │
├───┼──────────┤
 0 false
╰───┴──────────╯