polars all-true for dataframe
Returns true if all values are true.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars all-true command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars all-true {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Returns true if all values are true
> [true true true] | polars into-df | polars all-true
╭───┬──────────╮
│ # │ all_true │
├───┼──────────┤
│ 0 │ true │
╰───┴──────────╯
Checks the result from a comparison
> let s = ([5 6 2 8] | polars into-df);
let res = ($s > 9);
$res | polars all-true
╭───┬──────────╮
│ # │ all_true │
├───┼──────────┤
│ 0 │ false │
╰───┴──────────╯