polars append for dataframe

Appends a new dataframe.

This command requires a plugin

The polars append command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars append {flags} (other)

Flags

  • --col, -c: append as new columns instead of rows

Parameters

  • other: other dataframe to append

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe

Examples

Appends a dataframe as new columns

> let a = ([[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]] | polars into-df);
    $a | polars append $a
╭───┬───┬───┬─────┬─────╮
 # │ a │ b │ a_x │ b_x │
├───┼───┼───┼─────┼─────┤
 0 1 2   1   2
 1 3 4   3   4
╰───┴───┴───┴─────┴─────╯

Appends a dataframe merging at the end of columns

> let a = ([[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]] | polars into-df); $a | polars append $a --col
╭───┬───┬───╮
 # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
 0 1 2
 1 3 4
 2 1 2
 3 3 4
╰───┴───┴───╯