polars append for dataframe
Appends a new dataframe.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars append command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars append {flags} (other)
Flags
--col, -c: append as new columns instead of rows
Parameters
other: other dataframe to append
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Appends a dataframe as new columns
> let a = ([[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]] | polars into-df);
$a | polars append $a
╭───┬───┬───┬─────┬─────╮
│ # │ a │ b │ a_x │ b_x │
├───┼───┼───┼─────┼─────┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ 1 │ 2 │
│ 1 │ 3 │ 4 │ 3 │ 4 │
╰───┴───┴───┴─────┴─────╯
Appends a dataframe merging at the end of columns
> let a = ([[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]] | polars into-df); $a | polars append $a --col
╭───┬───┬───╮
│ # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │
│ 1 │ 3 │ 4 │
│ 2 │ 1 │ 2 │
│ 3 │ 3 │ 4 │
╰───┴───┴───╯