polars arg-max for dataframe

Return index for max value in series.

This command requires a plugin

The polars arg-max command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars arg-max {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe

Examples

Returns index for max value

> [1 3 2] | polars into-df | polars arg-max
╭───┬─────────╮
 # │ arg_max │
├───┼─────────┤
 0       1
╰───┴─────────╯