polars arg-min for dataframe

Return index for min value in series.

This command requires a plugin

The polars arg-min command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars arg-min {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe

Examples

Returns index for min value

> [1 3 2] | polars into-df | polars arg-min
╭───┬─────────╮
 # │ arg_min │
├───┼─────────┤
 0       0
╰───┴─────────╯