polars arg-min for dataframe
Return index for min value in series.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars arg-min command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars arg-min {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Returns index for min value
> [1 3 2] | polars into-df | polars arg-min
╭───┬─────────╮
│ # │ arg_min │
├───┼─────────┤
│ 0 │ 0 │
╰───┴─────────╯