polars arg-sort for dataframe

Returns indexes for a sorted series.

This command requires a plugin

The polars arg-sort command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars arg-sort {flags}

Flags

  • --reverse, -r: reverse order
  • --nulls-last, -n: nulls ordered last
  • --limit, -l {int}: Limit a sort output, this is for optimization purposes and might be ignored.
  • --maintain-order, -m: maintain order on sorted items

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe

Examples

Returns indexes for a sorted series

> [1 2 2 3 3] | polars into-df | polars arg-sort
╭───┬──────────╮
 # │ arg_sort │
├───┼──────────┤
 0        0
 1        1
 2        2
 3        3
 4        4
╰───┴──────────╯

Returns indexes for a sorted series

> [1 2 2 3 3] | polars into-df | polars arg-sort --reverse
╭───┬──────────╮
 # │ arg_sort │
├───┼──────────┤
 0        3
 1        4
 2        1
 3        2
 4        0
╰───┴──────────╯

Returns indexes for a sorted series and applying a limit

> [1 2 2 3 3] | polars into-df | polars arg-sort --limit 2
╭───┬──────────╮
 # │ arg_sort │
├───┼──────────┤
 0        0
 1        1
╰───┴──────────╯