polars arg-sort for dataframe
Returns indexes for a sorted series.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars arg-sort command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars arg-sort {flags}
Flags
--reverse, -r: reverse order
--nulls-last, -n: nulls ordered last
--limit, -l {int}: Limit a sort output, this is for optimization purposes and might be ignored.
--maintain-order, -m: maintain order on sorted items
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Returns indexes for a sorted series
> [1 2 2 3 3] | polars into-df | polars arg-sort
╭───┬──────────╮
│ # │ arg_sort │
├───┼──────────┤
│ 0 │ 0 │
│ 1 │ 1 │
│ 2 │ 2 │
│ 3 │ 3 │
│ 4 │ 4 │
╰───┴──────────╯
Returns indexes for a sorted series
> [1 2 2 3 3] | polars into-df | polars arg-sort --reverse
╭───┬──────────╮
│ # │ arg_sort │
├───┼──────────┤
│ 0 │ 3 │
│ 1 │ 4 │
│ 2 │ 1 │
│ 3 │ 2 │
│ 4 │ 0 │
╰───┴──────────╯
Returns indexes for a sorted series and applying a limit
> [1 2 2 3 3] | polars into-df | polars arg-sort --limit 2
╭───┬──────────╮
│ # │ arg_sort │
├───┼──────────┤
│ 0 │ 0 │
│ 1 │ 1 │
╰───┴──────────╯