polars arg-true for dataframe
Returns indexes where values are true.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars arg-true command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars arg-true {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Returns indexes where values are true
> [false true false] | polars into-df | polars arg-true
╭───┬──────────╮
│ # │ arg_true │
├───┼──────────┤
│ 0 │ 1 │
╰───┴──────────╯