polars arg-true for dataframe

Returns indexes where values are true.

This command requires a plugin

The polars arg-true command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars arg-true {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe

Examples

Returns indexes where values are true

> [false true false] | polars into-df | polars arg-true
╭───┬──────────╮
 # │ arg_true │
├───┼──────────┤
 0        1
╰───┴──────────╯