polars arg-unique for dataframe

Returns indexes for unique values.

This command requires a plugin

The polars arg-unique command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars arg-unique {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe

Examples

Returns indexes for unique values

> [1 2 2 3 3] | polars into-df | polars arg-unique
╭───┬────────────╮
 # │ arg_unique │
├───┼────────────┤
 0          0
 1          1
 2          3
╰───┴────────────╯