polars arg-where for expression
Creates an expression that returns the arguments where expression is true.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars arg-where command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars arg-where {flags} (column name)
Parameters
column name: Expression to evaluate
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|any
|expression
Examples
Return a dataframe where the value match the expression
> let df = ([[a b]; [one 1] [two 2] [three 3]] | polars into-df);
$df | polars select (polars arg-where ((polars col b) >= 2) | polars as b_arg)
╭───┬───────╮
│ # │ b_arg │
├───┼───────┤
│ 0 │ 1 │
│ 1 │ 2 │
╰───┴───────╯