polars arg-where for expression

Creates an expression that returns the arguments where expression is true.

This command requires a plugin

The polars arg-where command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars arg-where {flags} (column name)

Parameters

  • column name: Expression to evaluate

Input/output types:

inputoutput
anyexpression

Examples

Return a dataframe where the value match the expression

> let df = ([[a b]; [one 1] [two 2] [three 3]] | polars into-df);
    $df | polars select (polars arg-where ((polars col b) >= 2) | polars as b_arg)
╭───┬───────╮
 # │ b_arg │
├───┼───────┤
 0     1
 1     2
╰───┴───────╯