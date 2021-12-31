polars as-date for dataframe

Converts string to date.

This command requires a plugin

The polars as-date command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars as-date {flags} (format)

Flags

  • --not-exact, -n: the format string may be contained in the date (e.g. foo-2021-01-01-bar could match 2021-01-01)

Parameters

  • format: formatting date string

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe
expressionexpression

Examples

Converts string to date

> ["2021-12-30" "2021-12-31"] | polars into-df | polars as-date "%Y-%m-%d"
╭───┬─────────────╮
 # │    date     │
├───┼─────────────┤
 0 3 years ago
 1 3 years ago
╰───┴─────────────╯

Converts string to date

> ["2021-12-30" "2021-12-31 21:00:00"] | polars into-df | polars as-date "%Y-%m-%d" --not-exact
╭───┬─────────────╮
 # │    date     │
├───┼─────────────┤
 0 3 years ago
 1 3 years ago
╰───┴─────────────╯

Converts string to date in an expression

> ["2021-12-30" "2021-12-31 21:00:00"] | polars into-lazy | polars select (polars col 0 | polars as-date "%Y-%m-%d" --not-exact)
╭───┬─────────────╮
 # │    date     │
├───┼─────────────┤
 0 3 years ago
 1 3 years ago
╰───┴─────────────╯

Output is of date type

> ["2021-12-30" "2021-12-31 21:00:00"] | polars into-df | polars as-date "%Y-%m-%d" --not-exact | polars schema
╭──────┬──────╮
 date date
╰──────┴──────╯

Notes

Format example: "%Y-%m-%d" => 2021-12-31 "%d-%m-%Y" => 31-12-2021 "%Y%m%d" => 2021319 (2021-03-19)