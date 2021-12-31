polars as-date for dataframe
Converts string to date.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars as-date command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars as-date {flags} (format)
Flags
--not-exact, -n: the format string may be contained in the date (e.g. foo-2021-01-01-bar could match 2021-01-01)
Parameters
format: formatting date string
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
|expression
|expression
Examples
Converts string to date
> ["2021-12-30" "2021-12-31"] | polars into-df | polars as-date "%Y-%m-%d"
╭───┬─────────────╮
│ # │ date │
├───┼─────────────┤
│ 0 │ 3 years ago │
│ 1 │ 3 years ago │
╰───┴─────────────╯
Converts string to date
> ["2021-12-30" "2021-12-31 21:00:00"] | polars into-df | polars as-date "%Y-%m-%d" --not-exact
╭───┬─────────────╮
│ # │ date │
├───┼─────────────┤
│ 0 │ 3 years ago │
│ 1 │ 3 years ago │
╰───┴─────────────╯
Converts string to date in an expression
> ["2021-12-30" "2021-12-31 21:00:00"] | polars into-lazy | polars select (polars col 0 | polars as-date "%Y-%m-%d" --not-exact)
╭───┬─────────────╮
│ # │ date │
├───┼─────────────┤
│ 0 │ 3 years ago │
│ 1 │ 3 years ago │
╰───┴─────────────╯
Output is of date type
> ["2021-12-30" "2021-12-31 21:00:00"] | polars into-df | polars as-date "%Y-%m-%d" --not-exact | polars schema
╭──────┬──────╮
│ date │ date │
╰──────┴──────╯
Notes
Format example: "%Y-%m-%d" => 2021-12-31 "%d-%m-%Y" => 31-12-2021 "%Y%m%d" => 2021319 (2021-03-19)