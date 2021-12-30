polars as-datetime for dataframe

Converts string to datetime.

This command requires a plugin The polars as-datetime command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars . See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

> polars as-datetime {flags} (format)

--not-exact, -n : the format string may be contained in the date (e.g. foo-2021-01-01-bar could match 2021-01-01)

: the format string may be contained in the date (e.g. foo-2021-01-01-bar could match 2021-01-01) --naive : the input datetimes should be parsed as naive (i.e., not timezone-aware). Ignored if input is an expression.

: the input datetimes should be parsed as naive (i.e., not timezone-aware). Ignored if input is an expression. --ambiguous, -a {oneof<string, nothing>} : Determine how to deal with ambiguous datetimes: raise (default): raise error earliest : use the earliest datetime latest : use the latest datetime null : set to null Used only when input is a lazyframe or expression and ignored otherwise

format : formatting date time string

input output dataframe dataframe expression expression

> [ "2021-12-30 00:00:00 -0400" "2021-12-31 00:00:00 -0400" ] | polars into-df | polars as-datetime "%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S %z" ╭───┬─────────────╮ │ # │ datetime │ ├───┼─────────────┤ │ 0 │ 3 years ago │ │ 1 │ 3 years ago │ ╰───┴─────────────╯

Converts string to datetime with high resolutions

> [ "2021-12-30 00:00:00.123456789" "2021-12-31 00:00:00.123456789" ] | polars into-df | polars as-datetime "%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S.%9f" -- naive ╭───┬─────────────╮ │ # │ datetime │ ├───┼─────────────┤ │ 0 │ 3 years ago │ │ 1 │ 3 years ago │ ╰───┴─────────────╯

Converts string to datetime using the --not-exact flag even with excessive symbols

> [ "2021-12-30 00:00:00 GMT+4" ] | polars into-df | polars as-datetime "%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S" -- not-exact -- naive ╭───┬─────────────╮ │ # │ datetime │ ├───┼─────────────┤ │ 0 │ 3 years ago │ ╰───┴─────────────╯

Converts string to datetime using the --not-exact flag even with excessive symbols in an expression

> [ "2025-11-02 00:00:00" , "2025-11-02 01:00:00" , "2025-11-02 02:00:00" , "2025-11-02 03:00:00" ] | polars into-df | polars select ( polars col 0 | polars as-datetime "%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S" ) ╭───┬─────────────╮ │ # │ datetime │ ├───┼─────────────┤ │ 0 │ in 2 months │ │ 1 │ in 2 months │ │ 2 │ in 2 months │ │ 3 │ in 2 months │ ╰───┴─────────────╯

Format example: "%y/%m/%d %H:%M:%S" => 21/12/31 12:54:98 "%y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S" => 2021-12-31 24:58:01 "%y/%m/%d %H:%M:%S" => 21/12/31 24:58:01 "%y%m%d %H:%M:%S" => 210319 23:58:50 "%Y/%m/%d %H:%M:%S" => 2021/12/31 12:54:98 "%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S" => 2021-12-31 24:58:01 "%Y/%m/%d %H:%M:%S" => 2021/12/31 24:58:01 "%Y%m%d %H:%M:%S" => 20210319 23:58:50 "%FT%H:%M:%S" => 2019-04-18T02:45:55 "%FT%H:%M:%S.%6f" => microseconds "%FT%H:%M:%S.%9f" => nanoseconds