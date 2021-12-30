polars as-datetime for dataframe
This command requires a plugin
The
polars as-datetime command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars as-datetime {flags} (format)
Flags
--not-exact, -n: the format string may be contained in the date (e.g. foo-2021-01-01-bar could match 2021-01-01)
--naive: the input datetimes should be parsed as naive (i.e., not timezone-aware). Ignored if input is an expression.
--ambiguous, -a {oneof<string, nothing>}: Determine how to deal with ambiguous datetimes:
raise(default): raise error
earliest: use the earliest datetime
latest: use the latest datetime
null: set to null Used only when input is a lazyframe or expression and ignored otherwise
Parameters
format: formatting date time string
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
|expression
|expression
Examples
Converts string to datetime
> ["2021-12-30 00:00:00 -0400" "2021-12-31 00:00:00 -0400"] | polars into-df | polars as-datetime "%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S %z"
╭───┬─────────────╮
│ # │ datetime │
├───┼─────────────┤
│ 0 │ 3 years ago │
│ 1 │ 3 years ago │
╰───┴─────────────╯
Converts string to datetime with high resolutions
> ["2021-12-30 00:00:00.123456789" "2021-12-31 00:00:00.123456789"] | polars into-df | polars as-datetime "%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S.%9f" --naive
╭───┬─────────────╮
│ # │ datetime │
├───┼─────────────┤
│ 0 │ 3 years ago │
│ 1 │ 3 years ago │
╰───┴─────────────╯
Converts string to datetime using the
--not-exact flag even with excessive symbols
> ["2021-12-30 00:00:00 GMT+4"] | polars into-df | polars as-datetime "%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S" --not-exact --naive
╭───┬─────────────╮
│ # │ datetime │
├───┼─────────────┤
│ 0 │ 3 years ago │
╰───┴─────────────╯
Converts string to datetime using the
--not-exact flag even with excessive symbols in an expression
> ["2025-11-02 00:00:00", "2025-11-02 01:00:00", "2025-11-02 02:00:00", "2025-11-02 03:00:00"] | polars into-df | polars select (polars col 0 | polars as-datetime "%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S")
╭───┬─────────────╮
│ # │ datetime │
├───┼─────────────┤
│ 0 │ in 2 months │
│ 1 │ in 2 months │
│ 2 │ in 2 months │
│ 3 │ in 2 months │
╰───┴─────────────╯
Notes
Format example: "%y/%m/%d %H:%M:%S" => 21/12/31 12:54:98 "%y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S" => 2021-12-31 24:58:01 "%y/%m/%d %H:%M:%S" => 21/12/31 24:58:01 "%y%m%d %H:%M:%S" => 210319 23:58:50 "%Y/%m/%d %H:%M:%S" => 2021/12/31 12:54:98 "%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S" => 2021-12-31 24:58:01 "%Y/%m/%d %H:%M:%S" => 2021/12/31 24:58:01 "%Y%m%d %H:%M:%S" => 20210319 23:58:50 "%FT%H:%M:%S" => 2019-04-18T02:45:55 "%FT%H:%M:%S.%6f" => microseconds "%FT%H:%M:%S.%9f" => nanoseconds