polars as for expression

Creates an alias expression.

This command requires a plugin

The polars as command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars as {flags} (Alias name)

Parameters

  • Alias name: Alias name for the expression

Input/output types:

inputoutput
expressionexpression

Examples

Creates and alias expression

> polars col a | polars as new_a | polars into-nu
╭───────┬────────────────────╮
 ╭───────┬────────╮
 expr expr column
 value a
 ╰───────┴────────╯
 alias new_a
╰───────┴────────────────────╯