polars as for expression
Creates an alias expression.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars as command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars as {flags} (Alias name)
Parameters
Alias name: Alias name for the expression
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|expression
|expression
Examples
Creates and alias expression
> polars col a | polars as new_a | polars into-nu
╭───────┬────────────────────╮
│ │ ╭───────┬────────╮ │
│ expr │ │ expr │ column │ │
│ │ │ value │ a │ │
│ │ ╰───────┴────────╯ │
│ alias │ new_a │
╰───────┴────────────────────╯