polars cache for dataframe
Caches operations in a new LazyFrame.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars cache command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars cache {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Caches the result into a new LazyFrame
> [[a b]; [6 2] [4 2] [2 2]] | polars into-df
| polars reverse
| polars cache
| polars sort-by a
╭───┬───┬───╮
│ # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 2 │ 2 │
│ 1 │ 4 │ 2 │
│ 2 │ 6 │ 2 │
╰───┴───┴───╯