polars cast for dataframe

Cast a column to a different dtype.

This command requires a plugin The polars cast command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars . See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

> polars cast {flags} (dtype) (column)

dtype : The dtype to cast the column to

: The dtype to cast the column to column : The column to cast. Required when used with a dataframe.

input output expression expression dataframe dataframe

Cast a column in a dataframe to a different dtype

> [[ a b ]; [ 1 2 ] [ 3 4 ]] | polars into-df | polars cast u8 a | polars schema ╭───┬─────╮ │ a │ u8 │ │ b │ i64 │ ╰───┴─────╯

Cast a column in a lazy dataframe to a different dtype

> [[ a b ]; [ 1 2 ] [ 3 4 ]] | polars into-df | polars into-lazy | polars cast u8 a | polars schema ╭───┬─────╮ │ a │ u8 │ │ b │ i64 │ ╰───┴─────╯

Cast a column in a expression to a different dtype