polars col for expression

Creates a named column expression.

This command requires a plugin The polars col command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars . See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

> polars col {flags} (column name) ...rest

--type, -t : Treat column names as type names

column name : Name of column to be used. '*' can be used for all columns. Accepts regular expression input; regular expressions should start with ^ and end with $.

: Name of column to be used. '*' can be used for all columns. Accepts regular expression input; regular expressions should start with ^ and end with $. ...rest : Additional columns to be used. Cannot be '*'

input output any expression

Creates a named column expression and converts it to a nu object

> polars col a | polars into-nu ╭───────┬────────╮ │ expr │ column │ │ value │ a │ ╰───────┴────────╯

Select all columns using the asterisk wildcard.

> [[ a b ]; [ x 1 ] [ y 2 ] [ z 3 ]] | polars into-df | polars select ( polars col '*' ) | polars collect ╭───┬───┬───╮ │ # │ a │ b │ ├───┼───┼───┤ │ 0 │ x │ 1 │ │ 1 │ y │ 2 │ │ 2 │ z │ 3 │ ╰───┴───┴───╯

Select multiple columns (cannot be used with asterisk wildcard)

> [[ a b c ]; [ x 1 1.1 ] [ y 2 2.2 ] [ z 3 3.3 ]] | polars into-df | polars select ( polars col b c | polars sum ) | polars collect ╭───┬───┬──────╮ │ # │ b │ c │ ├───┼───┼──────┤ │ 0 │ 6 │ 6.60 │ ╰───┴───┴──────╯

Select multiple columns by types (cannot be used with asterisk wildcard)

> [[ a b c ]; [ x o 1.1 ] [ y p 2.2 ] [ z q 3.3 ]] | polars into-df | polars select ( polars col str f64 -- type | polars max ) | polars collect ╭───┬───┬───┬──────╮ │ # │ a │ b │ c │ ├───┼───┼───┼──────┤ │ 0 │ z │ q │ 3.30 │ ╰───┴───┴───┴──────╯

Select columns using a regular expression