polars col for expression

Creates a named column expression.

This command requires a plugin

The polars col command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars col {flags} (column name) ...rest

Flags

  • --type, -t: Treat column names as type names

Parameters

  • column name: Name of column to be used. '*' can be used for all columns. Accepts regular expression input; regular expressions should start with ^ and end with $.
  • ...rest: Additional columns to be used. Cannot be '*'

Input/output types:

inputoutput
anyexpression

Examples

Creates a named column expression and converts it to a nu object

> polars col a | polars into-nu
╭───────┬────────╮
 expr column
 value a
╰───────┴────────╯

Select all columns using the asterisk wildcard.

> [[a b]; [x 1] [y 2] [z 3]] | polars into-df | polars select (polars col '*') | polars collect
╭───┬───┬───╮
 # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
 0 x 1
 1 y 2
 2 z 3
╰───┴───┴───╯

Select multiple columns (cannot be used with asterisk wildcard)

> [[a b c]; [x 1 1.1] [y 2 2.2] [z 3 3.3]] | polars into-df | polars select (polars col b c | polars sum) | polars collect
╭───┬───┬──────╮
 # │ b │  c   │
├───┼───┼──────┤
 0 6 6.60
╰───┴───┴──────╯

Select multiple columns by types (cannot be used with asterisk wildcard)

> [[a b c]; [x o 1.1] [y p 2.2] [z q 3.3]] | polars into-df | polars select (polars col str f64 --type | polars max) | polars collect
╭───┬───┬───┬──────╮
 # │ a │ b │  c   │
├───┼───┼───┼──────┤
 0 z q 3.30
╰───┴───┴───┴──────╯

Select columns using a regular expression

> [[ham hamburger foo bar]; [1 11 2 a] [2 22 1 b]] | polars into-df | polars select (polars col '^ham.*$') | polars collect
╭───┬─────┬───────────╮
 # │ ham │ hamburger │
├───┼─────┼───────────┤
 0   1        11
 1   2        22
╰───┴─────┴───────────╯