polars collect for lazyframe

Collect lazy dataframe into eager dataframe.

This command requires a plugin

The polars collect command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars collect {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe

Examples

drop duplicates

> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]] | polars into-lazy | polars collect
╭───┬───┬───╮
 # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
 0 1 2
 1 3 4
╰───┴───┴───╯