polars collect for lazyframe
Collect lazy dataframe into eager dataframe.
This command requires a plugin
polars collect command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars collect {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
drop duplicates
> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]] | polars into-lazy | polars collect
╭───┬───┬───╮
│ # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │
│ 1 │ 3 │ 4 │
╰───┴───┴───╯