polars concat-str for expression

Creates a concat string expression.

This command requires a plugin

The polars concat-str command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars concat-str {flags} (separator) (concat expressions)

Parameters

  • separator: Separator used during the concatenation
  • concat expressions: Expression(s) that define the string concatenation

Input/output types:

inputoutput
anyexpression

Examples

Creates a concat string expression

> let df = ([[a b c]; [one two 1] [three four 2]] | polars into-df);
    $df | polars with-column ((polars concat-str "-" [(polars col a) (polars col b) ((polars col c) * 2)]) | polars as concat)
╭───┬───────┬──────┬───┬──────────────╮
 # │   a   │  b   │ c │    concat    │
├───┼───────┼──────┼───┼──────────────┤
 0 one two 1 one-two-2
 1 three four 2 three-four-4
╰───┴───────┴──────┴───┴──────────────╯