polars concat-str for expression
Creates a concat string expression.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars concat-str command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars concat-str {flags} (separator) (concat expressions)
Parameters
separator: Separator used during the concatenation
concat expressions: Expression(s) that define the string concatenation
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|any
|expression
Examples
Creates a concat string expression
> let df = ([[a b c]; [one two 1] [three four 2]] | polars into-df);
$df | polars with-column ((polars concat-str "-" [(polars col a) (polars col b) ((polars col c) * 2)]) | polars as concat)
╭───┬───────┬──────┬───┬──────────────╮
│ # │ a │ b │ c │ concat │
├───┼───────┼──────┼───┼──────────────┤
│ 0 │ one │ two │ 1 │ one-two-2 │
│ 1 │ three │ four │ 2 │ three-four-4 │
╰───┴───────┴──────┴───┴──────────────╯