polars concat for dataframe

Concatenate two or more dataframes.

This command requires a plugin

The polars concat command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars concat {flags} ...rest

Flags

  • --no-parallel: Disable parallel execution
  • --rechunk: Rechunk the resulting dataframe
  • --to-supertypes: Cast to supertypes
  • --diagonal: Concatenate dataframes diagonally
  • --no-maintain-order: Do not maintain order. The default behavior is to maintain order.
  • --from-partitioned-ds: Concatenate dataframes from a partitioned dataset

Parameters

  • ...rest: The dataframes to concatenate

Input/output types:

inputoutput
anydataframe

Examples

Concatenates two dataframes with the dataframe in the pipeline.

> [[a b]; [1 2]] | polars into-df
                    | polars concat ([[a b]; [3 4]] | polars into-df) ([[a b]; [5 6]] | polars into-df)
                    | polars collect
                    | polars sort-by [a b]
╭───┬───┬───╮
 # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
 0 1 2
 1 3 4
 2 5 6
╰───┴───┴───╯

Concatenates three dataframes together

> polars concat ([[a b]; [1 2]] | polars into-df) ([[a b]; [3 4]] | polars into-df) ([[a b]; [5 6]] | polars into-df)
                    | polars collect
                    | polars sort-by [a b]
╭───┬───┬───╮
 # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
 0 1 2
 1 3 4
 2 5 6
╰───┴───┴───╯