polars concat for dataframe

Concatenate two or more dataframes.

This command requires a plugin The polars concat command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars . See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

> polars concat {flags} ...rest

--no-parallel : Disable parallel execution

--rechunk : Rechunk the resulting dataframe

--to-supertypes : Cast to supertypes

--diagonal : Concatenate dataframes diagonally

--no-maintain-order : Do not maintain order. The default behavior is to maintain order.

--from-partitioned-ds : Concatenate dataframes from a partitioned dataset

...rest : The dataframes to concatenate

input output any dataframe

Concatenates two dataframes with the dataframe in the pipeline.

> [[ a b ]; [ 1 2 ]] | polars into-df | polars concat ([[ a b ]; [ 3 4 ]] | polars into-df ) ([[ a b ]; [ 5 6 ]] | polars into-df ) | polars collect | polars sort-by [ a b ] ╭───┬───┬───╮ │ # │ a │ b │ ├───┼───┼───┤ │ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ │ 1 │ 3 │ 4 │ │ 2 │ 5 │ 6 │ ╰───┴───┴───╯

Concatenates three dataframes together