polars concat for dataframe
Concatenate two or more dataframes.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars concat command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars concat {flags} ...rest
Flags
--no-parallel: Disable parallel execution
--rechunk: Rechunk the resulting dataframe
--to-supertypes: Cast to supertypes
--diagonal: Concatenate dataframes diagonally
--no-maintain-order: Do not maintain order. The default behavior is to maintain order.
--from-partitioned-ds: Concatenate dataframes from a partitioned dataset
Parameters
...rest: The dataframes to concatenate
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|any
|dataframe
Examples
Concatenates two dataframes with the dataframe in the pipeline.
> [[a b]; [1 2]] | polars into-df
| polars concat ([[a b]; [3 4]] | polars into-df) ([[a b]; [5 6]] | polars into-df)
| polars collect
| polars sort-by [a b]
╭───┬───┬───╮
│ # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │
│ 1 │ 3 │ 4 │
│ 2 │ 5 │ 6 │
╰───┴───┴───╯
Concatenates three dataframes together
> polars concat ([[a b]; [1 2]] | polars into-df) ([[a b]; [3 4]] | polars into-df) ([[a b]; [5 6]] | polars into-df)
| polars collect
| polars sort-by [a b]
╭───┬───┬───╮
│ # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │
│ 1 │ 3 │ 4 │
│ 2 │ 5 │ 6 │
╰───┴───┴───╯