polars contains for dataframe

Checks if a pattern is contained in a string.

This command requires a plugin The polars contains command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars . See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

> polars contains {flags} (pattern)

pattern : Regex pattern to be searched

input output expression expression dataframe dataframe

Returns boolean indicating if pattern was found in a column

> let df = [[ a ]; [ abc ] [ acb ] [ acb ]] | polars into-df ; let df2 = $df | polars with-column [( polars col a | polars contains ab | polars as b )] | polars collect ; $df2.b ╭───┬───────╮ │ # │ b │ ├───┼───────┤ │ 0 │ true │ │ 1 │ false │ │ 2 │ false │ ╰───┴───────╯

Returns boolean indicating if pattern was found