polars contains for dataframe

Checks if a pattern is contained in a string.

This command requires a plugin

The polars contains command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars contains {flags} (pattern)

Parameters

  • pattern: Regex pattern to be searched

Input/output types:

inputoutput
expressionexpression
dataframedataframe

Examples

Returns boolean indicating if pattern was found in a column

> let df = [[a]; [abc] [acb] [acb]] | polars into-df;
                let df2 = $df | polars with-column [(polars col a | polars contains ab | polars as b)] | polars collect;
                $df2.b
╭───┬───────╮
 # │   b   │
├───┼───────┤
 0 true
 1 false
 2 false
╰───┴───────╯

Returns boolean indicating if pattern was found

> [abc acb acb] | polars into-df | polars contains ab
╭───┬───────╮
 # │   0   │
├───┼───────┤
 0 true
 1 false
 2 false
╰───┴───────╯