polars contains for dataframe
Checks if a pattern is contained in a string.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars contains command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars contains {flags} (pattern)
Parameters
pattern: Regex pattern to be searched
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|expression
|expression
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Returns boolean indicating if pattern was found in a column
> let df = [[a]; [abc] [acb] [acb]] | polars into-df;
let df2 = $df | polars with-column [(polars col a | polars contains ab | polars as b)] | polars collect;
$df2.b
╭───┬───────╮
│ # │ b │
├───┼───────┤
│ 0 │ true │
│ 1 │ false │
│ 2 │ false │
╰───┴───────╯
Returns boolean indicating if pattern was found
> [abc acb acb] | polars into-df | polars contains ab
╭───┬───────╮
│ # │ 0 │
├───┼───────┤
│ 0 │ true │
│ 1 │ false │
│ 2 │ false │
╰───┴───────╯