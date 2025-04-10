polars convert-time-zone for dataframe

Convert datetime to target timezone.

This command requires a plugin

The polars convert-time-zone command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars convert-time-zone {flags} (time_zone)

Parameters

  • time_zone: Timezone for the Datetime Series. Pass null to unset time zone.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
expressionexpression

Examples

Convert timezone for timezone-aware datetime

> ["2025-04-10 09:30:00 -0400" "2025-04-10 10:30:00 -0400"] | polars into-df
                    | polars as-datetime "%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S %z"
                    | polars select (polars col datetime | polars convert-time-zone "Europe/Lisbon")
╭───┬──────────────╮
 # │   datetime   │
├───┼──────────────┤
 0 4 months ago
 1 4 months ago
╰───┴──────────────╯

Timezone conversions for timezone-naive datetime will assume the original timezone is UTC

> ["2025-04-10 09:30:00" "2025-04-10 10:30:00"] | polars into-df
                    | polars as-datetime "%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S" --naive
                    | polars select (polars col datetime | polars convert-time-zone "America/New_York")
╭───┬──────────────╮
 # │   datetime   │
├───┼──────────────┤
 0 4 months ago
 1 4 months ago
╰───┴──────────────╯