polars count-null for dataframe
Counts null values.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars count-null command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars count-null {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Counts null values
> let s = ([1 1 0 0 3 3 4] | polars into-df);
($s / $s) | polars count-null
╭───┬────────────╮
│ # │ count_null │
├───┼────────────┤
│ 0 │ 2 │
╰───┴────────────╯