polars count for dataframe

Returns the number of non-null values in the column.

This command requires a plugin

The polars count command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars count {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
expressionexpression

Examples

Count the number of non-null values in a column

> [[a]; ["foo"] ["bar"] [null]] | polars into-df
                    | polars select (polars col a | polars count)
                    | polars collect
╭───┬───╮
 # │ a │
├───┼───┤
 0 2
╰───┴───╯