polars count for dataframe
Returns the number of non-null values in the column.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars count command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars count {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|expression
|expression
Examples
Count the number of non-null values in a column
> [[a]; ["foo"] ["bar"] [null]] | polars into-df
| polars select (polars col a | polars count)
| polars collect
╭───┬───╮
│ # │ a │
├───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 2 │
╰───┴───╯