polars cumulative for dataframe

Cumulative calculation for a column or series.

This command requires a plugin

The polars cumulative command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars cumulative {flags} (type)

Flags

  • --reverse, -r: Reverse cumulative calculation

Parameters

  • type: rolling operation. Values of min, max, and sum are accepted.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe
expressionexpression

Examples

Cumulative sum for a column

> [[a]; [1] [2] [3] [4] [5]]
                    | polars into-df
                    | polars select (polars col a | polars cumulative sum | polars as cum_a)
                    | polars collect
╭───┬───────╮
 # │ cum_a │
├───┼───────┤
 0     1
 1     3
 2     6
 3    10
 4    15
╰───┴───────╯

Cumulative sum for a series

> [1 2 3 4 5] | polars into-df | polars cumulative sum
╭───┬──────────────────╮
 # │ 0_cumulative_sum │
├───┼──────────────────┤
 0                1
 1                3
 2                6
 3               10
 4               15
╰───┴──────────────────╯

Cumulative sum for a series in reverse order

> [1 2 3 4 5] | polars into-df | polars cumulative sum --reverse
╭───┬──────────────────╮
 # │ 0_cumulative_sum │
├───┼──────────────────┤
 0               15
 1               14
 2               12
 3                9
 4                5
╰───┴──────────────────╯