polars cut for dataframe
Bin continuous values into discrete categories for a series.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars cut command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars cut {flags} (breaks)
Flags
--labels, -l {list<string>}: Names of the categories. The number of labels must be equal to the number of cut points plus one.
--left_closed, -c: Set the intervals to be left-closed instead of right-closed.
--include_breaks, -b: Include a column with the right endpoint of the bin each observation falls in. This will change the data type of the output from a Categorical to a Struct.
Parameters
breaks: Dataframe that contains a series of unique cut points.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Divide the column into three categories.
> [-2, -1, 0, 1, 2] | polars into-df | polars cut [-1, 1] --labels ["a", "b", "c"]