polars cut for dataframe

Bin continuous values into discrete categories for a series.

This command requires a plugin

The polars cut command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars cut {flags} (breaks)

Flags

  • --labels, -l {list<string>}: Names of the categories. The number of labels must be equal to the number of cut points plus one.
  • --left_closed, -c: Set the intervals to be left-closed instead of right-closed.
  • --include_breaks, -b: Include a column with the right endpoint of the bin each observation falls in. This will change the data type of the output from a Categorical to a Struct.

Parameters

  • breaks: Dataframe that contains a series of unique cut points.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe

Examples

Divide the column into three categories.

> [-2, -1, 0, 1, 2] | polars into-df | polars cut [-1, 1] --labels ["a", "b", "c"]