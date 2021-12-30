polars datepart for expression

Creates an expression for capturing the specified datepart in a column.

This command requires a plugin The polars datepart command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars . See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

> polars datepart {flags} (Datepart name)

Datepart name : Part of the date to capture. Possible values are year, quarter, month, week, weekday, day, hour, minute, second, millisecond, microsecond, nanosecond

input output expression expression

Creates an expression to capture the year date part

> [[ "2021-12-30T01:02:03.123456789" ]] | polars into-df | polars as-datetime "%Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%S.%9f" -- naive | polars with-column [( polars col datetime | polars datepart year | polars as datetime_year )] ╭───┬─────────────┬───────────────╮ │ # │ datetime │ datetime_year │ ├───┼─────────────┼───────────────┤ │ 0 │ 3 years ago │ 2021 │ ╰───┴─────────────┴───────────────╯

Creates an expression to capture multiple date parts