polars decimal for dataframe
Converts a string column into a decimal column
This command requires a plugin
The
polars decimal command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars decimal {flags} (infer_length)
Parameters
infer_length: Number of decimal points to infer
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|expression
|expression
Examples
Modifies strings to decimal
> [[a b]; [1, '2.4']] | polars into-df | polars select (polars col b | polars decimal 2) | polars collect
╭───┬──────╮
│ # │ b │
├───┼──────┤
│ 0 │ 2.40 │
╰───┴──────╯