polars decimal for dataframe

Converts a string column into a decimal column

This command requires a plugin

The polars decimal command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars decimal {flags} (infer_length)

Parameters

  • infer_length: Number of decimal points to infer

Input/output types:

inputoutput
expressionexpression

Examples

Modifies strings to decimal

> [[a b]; [1, '2.4']] | polars into-df | polars select (polars col b | polars decimal 2) | polars collect
╭───┬──────╮
 # │  b   │
├───┼──────┤
 0 2.40
╰───┴──────╯